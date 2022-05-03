Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,414 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 1,076 on the previous day, and one more death, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate stands at 5.97 per cent, and the number of active cases at 5,986.

With 1,171 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,54,888. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,389.

With the new cases and deaths, the total tally has risen to 18,88,050 and the death toll to 26,176.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,211 in the city.

A total of 23,694 new tests — 13,875 RT-PCR and 9,819 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,79,25,425, while 45,853 vaccines were administered – 4,956 first doses, 19,969 second doses, and 20,928 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,35,79,923 according to the health bulletin.

