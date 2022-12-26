HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports seven fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 0.39%

NewsWire
Delhi on Monday reported seven fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, as per the government health bulletin.

However, no Covid-related death has been reported in the same period in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has been reported to be 0.39 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 26, out of which 17 are being treated in home isolation.

With 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,80,612, while total caseload is 20,07,159 and the death toll stands at 26,521.

The number of Covid containment zones is 4.

A total of 1,800 new tests — 1,756 RT-PCR and 44 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,05,84,287 while 669 vaccines were administered – 49 first doses, 57 second doses, and 563 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,73,52,882 according to the health bulletin.

