HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports slight dip in daily Covid tally, one death

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,354 fresh Covid infections in last 24 hours, a marginal decline against 1,414 cases the previous day, while there was one death too, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has risen to 7.64 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases stands at 5,853.

With 1,486 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,56,374. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,319.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,88,404 and the death toll to 26,177.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,343 in the city.

A total of 17,732 new tests — 15,400 RT-PCR and 2,332 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,79,43,157, while 5,905 vaccines were administered – 389 first doses, 1,404 second doses, and 4,112 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,35,85,828 according to the health bulletin.

20220504-221203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF organises medical camp in Meghalya’s West Garo hills

    Ex-BJP lawmaker demands 15-day complete lockdown in Bihar

    Vaping may increase your risk of Covid infection: Study

    Haryana to have real-time data on oxygen beds, ventilators