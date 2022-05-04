Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,354 fresh Covid infections in last 24 hours, a marginal decline against 1,414 cases the previous day, while there was one death too, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has risen to 7.64 per cent in the city, while the number of active cases stands at 5,853.

With 1,486 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,56,374. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,319.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,88,404 and the death toll to 26,177.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,343 in the city.

A total of 17,732 new tests — 15,400 RT-PCR and 2,332 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,79,43,157, while 5,905 vaccines were administered – 389 first doses, 1,404 second doses, and 4,112 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,35,85,828 according to the health bulletin.

