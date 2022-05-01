HEALTHINDIA

Delhi reports slight dip in new Covid cases, no fresh deaths

Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,485 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, recording a marginal decline against 1,520 cases reported the previous day, but there was no new death, the Health Department bulletin said.

The number of active cases has also risen to 5,997, while the Covid positivity rate stands at 4.89 per cent.

With 1,204 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,52,388. The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,358.

With the new cases, the total caseload is now 18,84,560, while the death toll continues at 26,175. The Covid fatality rate in capital city continues at 1.39 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The number of Covid containment is currently 920.

A total of 30,398 new tests — 21,329 RT-PCR and 9,069 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,78,84,978, while 83,131 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 12,112 first doses, 42,226 second doses and 28,793 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,35,24,502, according to the health bulletin.

