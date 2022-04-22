INDIA

Delhi restores fine for not wearing mask at public places

The Delhi government on Friday evening reimposed the fine of Rs 500 for not wearing the mask in public places with immediate effect amid rising Covid cases in the city.

In a notification issued this evening, the Health Department said: “A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask and cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders in compliance of notification dated February 26, 2022.”

However, the fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles, the notification said.

The decision has been taken as the positivity rate of Covid-19 infection has reported an increasing trend from last few weeks in Delhi.

The decision of reimposing the fine has come after the Delhi government on Friday released the Special Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid infection in schools.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had, in its meeting on Wednesday, decided to make masks mandatory in public places. The DDMA, after examining all relevant facts related to the penal provisions for not adhering to Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks in public places, decided to impose the fine with immediate effect.

