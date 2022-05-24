The Delhi government on Tuesday extended the Excise Policy 2021-22 for two months, up to July 31, which has also extended the validity period of the licences for retail liquor stores in the city.

The previous policy ends on May 31.

The decision was taken in anticipation of the delay in the approval of the Excise Policy 2022-23. which permits home delivery of alcohol. among others. The policy 2022-23 was approved by the cabinet on its meeting on May 5. However, the approval from Lt Governor is still pending.

The extension is subject to payment of licence fee for the extended period, including security deposit, as per provisions extant.

“The extension is subject to payment of pro-rata fee for the extension period including security deposit where applicable. The L-1 licences who are illing to avail of this extension period of two months from June 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022 for making sales of their registered brands at existing price, are required to deposit two months’ fee,” said the order from Excise Department.

However, the licence fee dues will not be allowed to exceed the security deposit amount available with the department at any point of time during the extended period. The existing licensees of retail liquor stores will be required to pay the licence fee for the extended period by May 31.

