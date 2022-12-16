A man, who was recently released on bail in two cases of Delhi riots, was caught red-handed while fleeing after a burglary in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Imran, a resident of Sri Ram Colony in Khajuri Khas.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Sanjay Kumar Sain, a police team patrolling the are heard shouts of “chor-chor, pakdo-pakdo (Catch the thief)”.

One person was seen running from but sensing the police presence, he immediately shifted his course to a nearby street in a bid to escape.

“He was chased and nabbed within a short span. On cursory search, two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. In the meantime, the person who was shouting also reached and alleged that these mobile phones have been stolen from his house. He further identified both the recovered mobile phones,” the DCP said.

On interrogation, Imran confessed to his crime. Further it also surfaced that he remained involved in the Delhi riots and was also arrested.

“Imran further disclosed that presently he is on court bail. He also disclosed his involvement in various other theft and snatching cases in the area,” the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is in progress.

