INDIA

Delhi riots accused on bail caught red-handed after burglary

NewsWire
0
0

A man, who was recently released on bail in two cases of Delhi riots, was caught red-handed while fleeing after a burglary in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Imran, a resident of Sri Ram Colony in Khajuri Khas.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Sanjay Kumar Sain, a police team patrolling the are heard shouts of “chor-chor, pakdo-pakdo (Catch the thief)”.

One person was seen running from but sensing the police presence, he immediately shifted his course to a nearby street in a bid to escape.

“He was chased and nabbed within a short span. On cursory search, two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. In the meantime, the person who was shouting also reached and alleged that these mobile phones have been stolen from his house. He further identified both the recovered mobile phones,” the DCP said.

On interrogation, Imran confessed to his crime. Further it also surfaced that he remained involved in the Delhi riots and was also arrested.

“Imran further disclosed that presently he is on court bail. He also disclosed his involvement in various other theft and snatching cases in the area,” the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is in progress.

20221216-205004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sacrilege bid at Golden Temple will be probed thoroughly: Channi

    Kerala records fifth monkeypox case

    Mukul Goel is new UP Police chief

    Deepotsav begins in Ayodhya on a grand scale