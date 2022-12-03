INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi riots: Court acquits Umar Khalid in stone pelting, torching case

Delhi’s Karkardooma Court has acquitted 2020 Delhi riots’ accused Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi from the counts of arson, vandalism, and stone pelting on Saturday.

Khalid is a former JNU student leader while Saifi is the founder of the United Against Hate organisation.

While hearing the matter, Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala discharged Khalid and Saifi.

Earlier, they were named in the FIR on the basis of Constable Sangram Singh’s statement which said that a violent mob pelted stones and set ablaze several vehicles near Main Karawal Nagar Road on February 24, 2020.

An FIR was registered against Khalid and Saifi along with others at the Karawal Nagar police station under various sections of the IPC, including rioting and criminal conspiracy, sections of the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Property Act.

The case was later handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

