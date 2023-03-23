A Delhi court has framed murder charges against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the death of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, whose body was found in a drain during the 2020 riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said evidence says that Hussain was the one who encouraged the mob to kill Hindus and urged them to “not spare them”.

IB officer Ankit Sharma’s body was found in a drain during the riots.

“As per evidence, the mob was acting in well-prepared manner to attack Hindus and their properties, which signifies existence of prior meeting of their mind. Tahir Hussain also played role of instigator to kill Hindus and exhorting this mob as to not to spare Hindus. He instigated the mob, when Ankit Sharma came forward towards this mob,” the order stated.

The court framed charges against 11 people, including Hussain and said that they are liable to be tried for offences under Sections 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 302 (Murder) read with 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hussain has also been charged under Sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 109 (Abetment and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) of IPC.

“Every member of the mob assembled there participated in achieving the objective of targeting Hindus. Such conducts of the members of this mob, show that they were acting out of meeting of their mind and with a clear-cut objective in mind, to kill and harm Hindus. Thus, a criminal conspiracy to indulge into riot and to kill Hindus and harm properties of Hindus, is well reflected from the evidence on the record,” the court concluded.

On February 26, 2020, the FIR in the matter was registered by Sharma’s father, Ravinder Kumar alleging that demonstrations by anti-CAA and pro-CAA protesters went on for two-three days at Chand Bagh Pulia, on the main Karawal Nagar Road.

At that time, incidents of stone pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage had taken place from both sides.

Sharma’s father has alleged that Hussain, whose office was nearby, had assembled quite a lot of goons in it and with their help, had indulged in above-mentioned incidents spreading fear among people.

Sharma’s long absence made his father file a missing persons complaint.

“On February 25, 2020, my son went out to buy household goods but did not return for a long time,” he alleged.

He was informed by locals that a boy had been thrown into the Khajuri Khas nala from the Masjid of Chand Bagh pulia. Subsequently, Sharma’s body was recovered from the drain.

Kumar has alleged Hussain’s and his goons’ hand behind Sharma’s murder.

