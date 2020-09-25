Delhi riots: HC denies bail to accused after witness identifies him as part of violent mob

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) : The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man accused in case relating to the violence and riots that broke out in the national capital’s earlier this year in which former MCD councillor from Aam Aadmi Party Tahir Hussain is also an accused.

While turning down the request for bail filed by Tanveer Malik, who was the part of the mob which attacked one Ajay and caused grievous injuries to him during the northeast Delhi violence, a single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also noted that the petitioner is also involved in two other cases and a witness too identified him as a part of the mob.

“Moreover, the petitioner is involved in two other similar cases and the parity relied upon by the petitioner on order dated May 30, 2020, in an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station whereby the petitioner has been released on bail. On perusal of the same, however, not on merit, therefore, I am not inclined to grant bail and the petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” the bench said in its order yesterday.

Malik, through his advocate Himal Akhtar, had sought regular bail in a case in which he is charged for offences punishable under charges dealing with rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

During the course of hearing, Special Public Prosecutor in matters relating to Delhi riots, Amit Prasad opposed the said application claiming that while the investigation in the case was underway, statements of one Ajay, who was injured during the violence, were recorded wherein he stated that on February 25 at around 4 pm, he came out from his house to purchase a few household articles and when he reached near Lakhpat School in Chand Bagh, he found that riots had broken out in whole of Chand Bagh and in nearby areas.

“When witness Ajay reached near Tahir Hussain’s house, he saw an angry mob on the terrace of the said house, which were pelting stones, firing gunshots, and also throwing petrol bombs from the terrace on the houses of other communities,” Prasad said while adding that the mob on the terrace was chanting communal slogans and some boys started pelting stones after seeing him.

He added that one of the boys fired at him from a pistol-like object, which hit him on the right-hand shoulder.

