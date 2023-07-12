The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in five cases for his alleged involvement in the 2020 riots in the national capital.

These cases stem from when communal clashes took place in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, due to the citizenship law.

Hussain had filed a plea in the high court seeking dismissal of two FIRs lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the riots.

The first FIR pertained to allegations of rioting, while the second includes Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

According to the plea submitted by Hussain, both the FIRs alleged rioting between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on February 25, 2020 with accusations of Hussain’s involvement and the use of his roof to store petrol bombs.

As per the plea, one FIR registered on February 28, 2020, focuses on the burning of shops, while the other filed on February 26, 2020, pertains to the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma in the vicinity of the Chand Bagh Pulia area

Besides the instant FIRs, he is also alleged to have been involved in the “larger conspiracy” behind the riots, along with activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid.

This case concerns offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Hussain will remain in judicial custody for FIRs with these charges.

During the hearing, Justice Anish Dayal said: “Bail granted subject to conditions in all 5 FIRs.”

2023071237881