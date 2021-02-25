The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for March 26 a batch of petitions related to last year’s violence in the national capital.

Communal clashes broke out in north-east Delhi in February last year following clashes between the anti-CAA supporters and protesters, which left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel adjourned the matter and listed it for March 26.

One of the petitions sought direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT). It further sought registration of FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Waris Pathan, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Mehmood Pracha for alleged hate speeches.

Another petition by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind sought to set up a special investigative team under either a retired High Court or Supreme Court Judge. –IANS

aka/dpb