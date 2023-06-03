A scrap dealer was shot at by two unidentified men in Southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area, an official said on Saturday.

The injured has been identified as Bablu (38), a resident of JJ Colony in Madanpur Khadar area.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Friday regarding the firing incident near ECO Park, Kalindi Kunj- Jaitpur road following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“When the police team reached the spot, it was found that the injured had already been taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by the PCR. One bike was found lying on the spot. Three empty cartridges were also found there,” said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

“After reaching the hospital, it was known that Bablu was shot in his left knee when he was going to Molarband from Madanpur Khadar via NTPC ECO Park at around 8.30 p.m. After declaring fit for statement, his statement was recorded. He stated that after starting from JJ Colony Madanpur Khadar where he works with his maternal uncle as a scrap dealer, he reached ECO Park around 8.40 p.m., he heard some cracker bursting sound,” said the DCP.

Bablu thought that his bike tyre has burst but when he looked back to confirm, he saw two men on a bike coming from his left side and by the time he tried to understand what actually has happened, they fired a couple of rounds at him injuring his left knee and leg.

“He fell down from the bike and they went ahead straight. Shots also hit his bike damaging its fuel tank. He couldn’t see their faces properly and note down their bike’s number,” said police.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Kalindi Kunj police station and efforts are on to nab the accused, police added.

