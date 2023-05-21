INDIA

Delhi school, police deny suspending students for wearing ‘Kalawa’

The Delhi Police and Vanasthali Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 have denied the incident of a few students allegedly being placed under suspension for wearing ‘Kalawa’ (the Hindu sacred thread).

Several videos claiming this fact were circulating on social media.

The video, which was shared by many on social media platforms, created havoc, after which the police swung into action. A team was formed to check the authenticity of the incident.

The Delhi Police later said that they inquired into the matter but nothing came on record against the school.

Vanasthali Public School also denied the incident, stating that the administration didn’t receive any complaint in this regard from the parents.

“We also didn’t place any student under suspension. The news is a lie,” read the letter issued by the school authority.

The police said that if anyone approaches them, they will inquire into the matter.

People who shared the videos were contacted, but they were not available for any comment on the matter.

