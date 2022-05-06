INDIA

Delhi school principal, teacher suspended in sexual assault case

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has decided to suspend the principal and a teacher, and terminate the services of the contractual staff of a school in the national capital’s Bhajanpura area where two girls were allegedly molested by a man.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Friday said the decision was taken by EDMC authorities and an official order is expected to be issued later in the day.

The accused allegedly entered a classroom of the civic body-run school in East Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students on April 30.

The police said no CCTV camera was installed at the entrance of the school and on the premises.

However, based on a sketch, a man has been detained on suspicion of being the accused in the case.

The Delhi Commission for Women has claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were asked to keep quiet and forget it.

