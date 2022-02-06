Delhi sees 1,410 new Covid cases, 14 deaths

Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,410 new Covid cases and 14 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Department bulletin said.

The positivity rate has also reduced to 2.45 per cent and the activecases h as come down to 8,869, as per the bulletin. With Covid recovery rate climbing to 98.10 per cent, the active Covid cases rate stands at 0.48 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.

With 2,506 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,09,081. A total of 6,401 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The fresh Covid infections has pushed the tally to 18,43,933 and the death toll to 25,983.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 30,546 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 57,549 new tests — 48,373 RT-PCR and 9,176 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,52,53,679.

Out of 81,757 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 18,001 were first doses and 56,395 second doses. Meanwhile, 7,361 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,99,48,322 according to the health bulletin.

