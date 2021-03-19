The spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi continued with 716 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while four more deaths were reported on Friday, the health bulletin said.

Tt was the first time the national capital recorded over 700 Covid-19 cases this year. The last 700-plus tally had been recorded on December 27 (757 cases).

The city had reported 609 cases on Thursday.

According to the bulletin, the recovery rate on Friday was 97.81 per cent, while the mortality rate was 1.69 per cent. The daily positivity rate was 0.93 per cent.

The overall tally of Delhi now stands at 6,46,348 while the death toll is at 10,953.

The number of active cases has rise to 3,165, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, 471 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the national capital’s cumulative recoveries to 6,32,230.

A total of 77,352 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and comprised 47,078 RT-PCR tests and 30,274 rapid antigen tests.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday acknowledged the spike in Covid-19 cases in the city, but said that it was not a matter to be worried about, as he announced that the capacity of daily Covid vaccine inoculation in Delhi would be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh. He had also said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.

