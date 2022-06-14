Delhi on Tuesday reported over 82 per cent single-day rise in Covid cases, at 1,118 against 614 recorded on the previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dropped to 6.50 per cent, while the number of active cases has also risen to 3,177.

With 500 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,85,130. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,910.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,14,530 while the death toll is now 26,223.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 190 in the city.

A total of 17,210 new tests — 10,636 RT-PCR and 6,574 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,87,77,060 while 24,047 vaccines were administered – 2,491 first doses, 7,108 second doses, and 14,448 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,45,28,975, according to the health bulletin.

