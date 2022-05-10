Delhi on Tuesday again reported a rise in Covid cases, at 1,118 in last 24 hours, against 799 recorded the previous day, along with one death, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has marginally dipped to 4.38 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 5,471.

With 1,015 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,64,517. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,174.

With the new cases and deaths, the total caseload has jumped to 18,96,171, while the death toll has risen to 26,183.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,924 in the city.

A total of 25,528 new tests — 15,609 RT-PCR and 9,919 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,93,550, while 33,997 vaccines were administered – 3,517 first doses, 14,366 second doses, and 16,114 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,37,70,676 according to the health bulletin.

20220510-201642