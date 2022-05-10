HEALTHINDIA

Delhi sees Covid cases go back into four digits, 1 more death

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi on Tuesday again reported a rise in Covid cases, at 1,118 in last 24 hours, against 799 recorded the previous day, along with one death, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has marginally dipped to 4.38 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 5,471.

With 1,015 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,64,517. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 4,174.

With the new cases and deaths, the total caseload has jumped to 18,96,171, while the death toll has risen to 26,183.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,924 in the city.

A total of 25,528 new tests — 15,609 RT-PCR and 9,919 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,93,550, while 33,997 vaccines were administered – 3,517 first doses, 14,366 second doses, and 16,114 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,37,70,676 according to the health bulletin.

20220510-201642

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With new Covid cases below 100,000, S.Korea to lift distancing rules

    600 oxygen concentrators from Miami reach India: Hardeep Puri

    Singapore reports 16,883 new Covid-19 cases

    Three more cases of Omicron take tally to 46 in Rajasthan