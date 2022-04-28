HEALTHINDIATOP NEWS

Delhi sees daily Covid tally rising to 1,490, 2 deaths reported

Delhi on Thursday reported another rise in fresh Covid cases, to 1,490 against 1,367 on the previous day, while there were two new deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.

The Covid positivity rate stands at 4.62 per cent, and the number of active cases has risen to 5,250.

With 1,070 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 18,48,526. The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation is at 3,636.

The new cases and deaths have taken the cumulative tally to 18,79,948 and the death toll to 26,172, while the fatality rate stands at 1.39 per cent.

A total of 32,248 new tests — 21,260 RT-PCR and 10,988 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,77,94,346, while 38,121 vaccines were administered – 5,119 first doses, 18,986 second doses and 14,016 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,33,40,952 according to the health bulletin.

