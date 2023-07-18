Parts of Delhi experienced rainfall on Tuesday and a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department said, forecasting generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Wednesday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal as per seasonal temperature. The humidity levels ranged between 89 percent and 93 percent.

Rainfall on Tuesday afternoon, following a series of flooding incidents and rain-related challenges in recent days, led to waterlogging at some parts of the city, resulting in traffic chaos.

“Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Rajghat towards Sarai Kale Khan due to waterlogging and breakdown of a bus near IP Flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote in Twitter.

“Movement of traffic is affected in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan due to waterlogging at Salimgarh Bypass,” it said in another tweet.

Huge traffic jams were also reported at ITO, Mehrauli, Ashram among others.

