INDIA

Delhi sees warmest day in 17 years on Monday

NewsWire
0
0

The unusual rise in the temperature seems to have already gripped Delhi as the national capital recorded the warmest day of the season so far on Monday with maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius as well as the warmest day in 17 years.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature, at the range of 23-28 degrees Celsius over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 15 to 20, is above normal by 5-11 degrees. Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, it has reached upto 28-33 degrees during February 18-20 and it is also above normal by 5- 9 degrees, it said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The IMD said that higher than normal maximum temperature over northwest India, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa may be attributed to absence of any active western disturbance in February and dry spell prevailing over the plains and subdued rainfall/snowfall over hills.

“With shifting of lower level anti-cyclone towards northern parts of central Arabian Sea, it may cause maximum Temperatures to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the region during next three days and no significant change thereafter. However, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal over many parts of the above region by 5-7 degrees Celsius during next three days,” the IMD predicted.

20230220-231005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Racket going on in the country on the pretext of bonded...

    Biggest ever fall in economic confidence, says ACCA and IMA’s Global...

    Lucknow jail inmate accuses officials of sodomy

    Cattle scam: CBI traces 50 ‘benami’ accounts in co-op bank used...