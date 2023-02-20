The unusual rise in the temperature seems to have already gripped Delhi as the national capital recorded the warmest day of the season so far on Monday with maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius as well as the warmest day in 17 years.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature, at the range of 23-28 degrees Celsius over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during February 15 to 20, is above normal by 5-11 degrees. Over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, it has reached upto 28-33 degrees during February 18-20 and it is also above normal by 5- 9 degrees, it said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The IMD said that higher than normal maximum temperature over northwest India, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa may be attributed to absence of any active western disturbance in February and dry spell prevailing over the plains and subdued rainfall/snowfall over hills.

“With shifting of lower level anti-cyclone towards northern parts of central Arabian Sea, it may cause maximum Temperatures to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the region during next three days and no significant change thereafter. However, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal over many parts of the above region by 5-7 degrees Celsius during next three days,” the IMD predicted.

20230220-231005