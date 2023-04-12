A man who used to extort money after recording obscene video of victims was held by the Delhi Police.

Akash Kaushal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Delhi Police, said that the accused was identified as Abdul. His aides are absconding. They only played video of a girl using another mobile and would record it to extort money.

The police official added that on March 23, a man lodged a complaint in this regard.

He said that he works as a manager in a nationalised bank and had been running a Facebook account. Nearly one month back, he accepted a friend request from a female ID and they started chatting on the Messenger.

The woman claimed to be a widow and working one. Once she showed urgent need of funds and the complainant paid her Rs 3,000 in two online transactions.

“Victim had displayed his mobile number on his Facebook account and he received normal messages from her. On March 19, the victim received a video call from that girl’s mobile number in which she removed her clothes. Next day the victim received a call from a fraudster posing as a police officer who directed the victim to speak to another fraudster purported to be from YouTube. They extorted 11,93,000 from the victim on pretext of deleting his obscene video and not uploading it on YouTube,” the official added.

On the basis of this the police lodged an FIR under sections 384, 419, 420 120B, 34 of the IPC.

During investigation, the police collected all the relevant information, including CDR, Facebook details, account details and Whatsapp chat. After deep analysis and through technical equipments, several raids were conducted. Finally after painstaking efforts the accused Abdul was arrested.

On his insistence, two mobile phones and sim cards each used in committing the offence were recovered.

“Abdul disclosed that he along with his brother-in-law used to make Whatsapp video call to victims and play video of a naked woman using a second mobile phone and then they used to provoke the victim to do the same and would record the screen,” the police said.

To commit the offence they purchased SIM cards, mobile phones from West Bengal and managed the fraud bank accounts with the help of other co-accused persons. To threaten the victim, they used to make calls from fraud phone numbers.

20230412-235002