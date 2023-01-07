Residents of Delhi woke up to cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature plunging to 2 degrees Celsius, while dense fog delayed flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The weather stations at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded the minimum temperatures at 2.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively.

These are the lowest temperatures in these respective areas this season.

However, the Ayanagar weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

“The coldest morning of the season for Delhi as minimum dropped to 2.2 degrees. Coldest since January 29, 2014 when minimum was 2 degrees. May increase from tomorrow (Sunday),” tweeted Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Skymet.

Some 34 domestic flights were delayed due to fog and other weather related issues.

“Dense fog over Palam Airport. Visibility at 09:30 hours is 50 mete r. Runway 28 is 450 meter and runway 28 is 500 meter. Flight delay and flight cancellation is possible. Confirm flight status before leaving,” Palawat said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh; in some areas of East Rajasthan; isolated pockets of West Rajasthan, Bihar and cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in many parts of east Madhya Pradesh; in some areas of East Rajasthan; isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Rajasthan and Cold Wave conditions in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh; isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD said.

The Department predicted that the due to continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some/many parts during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during next 24 hours and over Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent 3-4 days over the region.

