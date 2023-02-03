A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a forest area in south Delhi, the police said on Friday.

The police have arrested the accused duo, who have been identified as Ramniwas Panika (27) and Shaktiman Singh (22), both residents of Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said the two used to work as helpers at Bhumi Green Company, which deals in garbage recycling. It is also learnt that both the accused are married.

According to a senior police officer, a woman along with her three-year-old daughter came to the Fatehpur Beri police station on Friday and lodged a complaint in this regard.

“In her complaint, the woman said that her daughter went missing in the morning. While she was looking for her daughter, her neighbour told the woman that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area. The neighbour had also seen two persons going in the same direction,” the officer said.

After some time, the child was found crying.

“The complainant saw that her daughter was bleeding from her private parts. When the woman asked her what happened, the child kept on crying,” the officer said.

“The woman narrated the incident to her husband after which she reported the matter to the police. The victim (child) has been sent for medical examination and treatment to AIIMS,” the officer added.

After registering an FIR under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, the police began the probe and arrested the accused duo, who allegedly took the girl inside the jungle.

20230203-220804