A 22-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital a day after he was shot at by unidentified gunmen at his cable TV office in the Ranhola area in West Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media since Monday.

In the footage, two people could be seen entering the cable operator’s office, where three people were sitting. On entering the office, they fired several rounds with the victims trying to escape the attack in order to save themselves.

The deceased has been identified as Hitesh.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Monday informing about the firing incident near Chanchal Park, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

The police found that three unidentified bike-borne men came to the cable operator’s office on Som Bazar Road in Chanchal Park.

“Two men entered the office and one of them fired three rounds at Hitesh. Thereafter, the men came out and all the three again fired at the glass panes of the office, before fleeing from the spot,” the officer said.

“Hitesh was taken to the Rathi Hospital as he sustained two gunshot injuries. A total of 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office while three empty cartridges and a few broken lead pieces were found inside the office,” the officer added.

The officer said that the motive behind the assault is being ascertained, adding that different teams have been formed to nab the accused.

20230228-232404