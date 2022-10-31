INDIA

Delhi Shocker: Man shoots girlfriend dead after love affair goes awry

Delhi Police have arrested a man for shooting a woman dead after their love affair went awry. The accused was hiding in different hotels to escape arrest before landing on the police net.

A senior police officer said that the accused, identified as Rohit Gupta aka Sonu (29), had an affair with Salma, whom he killed after their break-up.

The officer said that on October 28, they received a PCR call at 1:10 pm informing about the suspicious death of a woman in Bharat Nagar area. On reaching the spot, the police team found a woman with gunshot injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. Later, the deceased was identified as Salma (45).

After recovering three empty cartridges from the crime spot, the police lodged a murder case under the relevant sections of sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

“As there was no CCTV footage of the incident, it was a completely blind case. The accused was identified with the help of technical surveillance. He was later held from the Civil Lines area,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in a relationship with the deceased and after their break-up, he got frustrated and decided to kill her. After committing the crime, he was hiding in different hotels and kept on changing his location to evade arrest.

“The accused works in a grocery shop and also has a marital dispute. Gupta disclosed that he threw the pistol used in the crime in a canal which could not be recovered,” the police said.

