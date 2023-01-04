The Delhi Police probing the death of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of Sunday, have collected the call detail records (CDR) of the victim, her friend who was with her on that fateful night, and the five accused persons, to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the accident.

“The call detail records of Anjali, her friend Nidhi, and the accused persons have been collected. The investigators are waiting for an analysis of the call details, which will confirm their location at the time of the incident,” sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had gone to the Sultanpuri police station where it conducted mechanical inspection of the Maruti Baleno car under which the 20-year-old girl got stuck on the outskirts of Delhi.

“So far, it has been found that she got stuck on the left front wheel of the vehicle. Our teams have also found blood stains around the wheel and other parts under the car,” FSL sources said.

The FSL has also prepared a blood sample report of the five accused, who are presently in police custody.

Meanwhile, the family members of Anjali have alleged that it was not an accident, but murder.

“It was not an accident but a planned murder,” said a family member of Anjali.

Talking to mediapersons, Bhupendra Singh Chaurasia, a relative of the deceased, who had a copy of Anjali’s autopsy report in his hand, said that the post-mortem report shows no signs of Anjali consuming alcohol before the accident.

“It was a pre-planned murder. Anjali’s ribs were exposed from the back of the chest. Her lungs were exposed and out,” Chaurasia said.

His remarks came after a day after Nidhi, a friend of Anjali who was with her on that night, claimed that Anjali had consumed alcohol and was not in her senses.

“She had consumed a lot of alcohol. We even had a fight over who would drive the scooty. She was not in her senses at all. Before the accident, she was about to ram into a truck, but I somehow managed to apply the brakes on time even though I was seated behind her,” Nidhi had claimed.

Chaurasia said that the autopsy report has suggested that no abnormality has been detected and no alcohol was found in the abdomen region.

