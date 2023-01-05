Delhi Police will take the five persons accused in the death case of Anjali — the 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being hit and dragged by a car for around 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of January 1 — to Murthal in Haryana and confront them with 50 other persons to recreate the crime scene.

Police sources said that the accused persons left home at 7 p.m. on December 31 and were roaming on the streets till 2 a.m., and hence it is necessary to confront them with the people they met on that fateful night, including in Murthal.

The police said that CCTV footages from Murthal are yet to be scanned, adding that Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, two other accused in the case, are still on the run.

Meanwhile, the police on Thursday added Section 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR registered in the case.

The police said that the accused tried to destroy evidence, hence Section 201 has been added to the FIR.

Initially, the FIR was registered under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. Later, following protest by the victim’s family members, the police had added IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) to the FIR.

In another development on Thursday, a local court extended the police custody of the five accused persons by four more days.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri, who is also a local BJP leader.

