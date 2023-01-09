The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi Police seeking details of the FIR and the accused arrested after a woman who was in the seventh month of pregnancy was set on fire by her husband and in-laws by pouring petrol here in Bawana area.

“In Bawana, a pregnant woman was set on fire by her husband and in-laws after pouring petrol. She suffered severe burn injuries and is now undergoing treatment at the hospital. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. We are also providing all possible help to the victim. Crime is increasing in Delhi!” DCW chief, Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

The incident is reported to have occurred on January 6.

According to a DCW official, a complaint was received regarding the attempted murder of a 26-year-old woman by her husband.

“The brother of the survivor has informed the Commission that his family lives in Tikri Kalan in Delhi and his sister was married to the accused 8 months ago who lives in Bawana. He has stated that his sister’s husband and in-laws started harassing her immediately after her marriage,” said the official.

“The victim’s brother has also alleged that on January 6, his sister’s husband and in-laws set her on fire. The Commission has been informed that the survivor was into the seventh month of pregnancy, and is currently admitted at Safdarjung Hospital in a serious condition,” said the official.

The DCW has sought a copy of FIR, details of the accused arrested and detailed action taken report in the matter, till January 12.

