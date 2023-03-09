A shopkeeper, who was shot at by unidentified assailants in south Delhi’s Ayanagar area on Holi, succummbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday, a police official said.

Police said that on Wednesday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at 7.58 p.m. stating that a person was injured after five rounds were fired from a pistol near House No. 30, Balka Chowk in Ayanagar.

“Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured was identified as Surender, a local resident who owned a small grocery store next to his house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

“The injured was rushed to the hospital where he has passed away during the treatment on Thursday,” said the official, adding that section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added in the case.

“Further investigation is in process and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to crack the case and nab the accused” the official added.

