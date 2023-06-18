A video footage of the attack on two sisters in Delhi’s R.K. Puram area on Sunday showed that the assailants fired indiscriminately without fear.

The footage shows assailants shooting at the sisters — Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) — who were trying to save their brother.

The video also shows a mob gathered at the scene. Despite so many people at the spot, the attackers fire and manage to escape. Later they were nabbed by the police, officials said.

Extra police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, with patrols being conducted.

A case of murder, along with charges under the Arms Act, has been registered.

A team of senior police officials has been formed to investigate the matter.

The police mentioned that the assailants had a personal dispute over a financial matter with the deceased’s brother.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the law and order situation and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

