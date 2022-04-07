INDIA

Delhi sizzles at 42.8 deg C, heatwave to continue

NewsWire
0
0

The maximum temperature in Delhi soared to hit 40 degrees Celsius, at the Safdarjung weather observatory, on Thursday for the season’s first time.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Sports Complex weather station. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 19.4 degrees Celsius which will increase above 20 in the coming days, as per the IMD.

As per the IMD, the temperature is likely to touch the 42 degree mark by Saturday at the Safdarjung weather observatory. Delhi had witnessed a “dry March” after a gap of four years as no rainfall occurred throughout the month.

Several pockets of Rajasthan, Haryana and even Himachal Pradesh also witnessed heatwave to severe heatwave on Sunday with the mercury rising above 40 degree Celsius in several areas.

20220407-232002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rescuer always greater than one who kills: Rahul on Police at...

    Odisha vigilance arrests Assistant Collector in DA case

    Battle for UP: BJP fields MoS Baghel to challenge Akhilesh from...

    Govt driver arrested in rape case has been suspended: CM