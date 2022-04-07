INDIA

Delhi sizzles at 42.8 degrees C, no respite in sight

NewsWire
0
4

The maximum temperature in Delhi soared to hit 40 degrees Celsius, at the Safdarjung weather observatory, on Thursday for the season’s first time.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Sports Complex weather station. The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 19.4 degrees Celsius which will increase above 20 in the coming days, as per the IMD.

As per the IMD, the temperature is likely to touch the 42 degree mark by Saturday at the Safdarjung weather observatory. Delhi had witnessed a “dry March” after a gap of four years as no rainfall occurred throughout the month.

With a record 45 degrees Celsius, Kandla in Gujarat recorded the highest maximum temperature while Barmer in Rajasthan recorded 44.9 degrees Celsius, the second highest, even as heat wave continued to grip almost entire west, central, and north-west India on Thursday.

Over two dozen places across India, included two stations in Delhi, registered maximum temperature of more than 41 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over parts of northwest India during next three days and no significant change, thereafter.

20220407-233009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More Covid recoveries in T’gana bring down active cases

    A project to translate engineering books into Hindi, vernacular languages

    Mumbai Indians player Ishan Kishan says he marvels Dhoni’s cricketing acumen

    Ready to quit if BJP high command wants: Yediyurappa