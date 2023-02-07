INDIA

A chain snatcher escaped from the police custody when he was being taken back to Tihar jail from a Delhi court, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday. The accused, identified as Karan (19), a resident of jhuggi Munshi Ram Bagh, was arrested in a snatching case registered at Ranjit Nagar police station.

“He was caught red-handed. He was produced before a court on Monday and was remanded to judicial custody. While he was being taken to Tihar jail, the accused escaped from custody,” said a senior police official.

“An FIR under section 223 (escape from confinement negligently suffered by a public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is going on,” said the official.

