The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two interstate illegal firearms suppliers in the national capital and recovered a consignment of 16 illegal sophisticated pistols, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Brij Raj (22) and Jitender (27).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the Special Cell had launched a special drive against suppliers of illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR in view of the infusion of large numbers of illegal arms and increasing incidents of crime related to arms and ammunition in the region.

He said that during surveillance, a new syndicate of supply of firearms in Delhi was identified and it transpired that illegal weapons are mainly pumped in the national capital from the areas of Khargaon, Dhar, Badwani and Burhanpur (MP) besides other areas of the country by the members of this syndicate.

On July 15, acting on some specific information that two arms suppliers who are residents of Rajasthan and are regular supplier of arms and ammunition for different gangs in Delhi, especially Kala Jathedi gang will come to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar Mor, By pass, GT Karnal Road for supply of large consignment of illegal arms.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which laid a trap at the specified location and apprehended both the accused. During their search eight sophisticated illegal firearms were recovered from each bag, the official said.

