A 24-year-old man, who supplied weapons and stolen vehicles to criminals in the national capital, was arrested from Rohini area, an official said on Wednesday.

With the arrest of Kamal, a resident of Rama Vihar, police claimed to have solved two recent cases and recovered one country made pistol, one bullet and a stolen bike from his possession.

According to Dr G.S. Sidhu, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), in order to prevent and put a curb on street crimes, the team of Aman Vihar police station was on patrol duty when they received specific input about the movement of a desperate criminal.

“Acting on the inputs, a police team was formed and a trap was laid near the Kirari area to nab the suspect. On seeing the police team, the suspect tried to escape but he was overpowered by the police team,” said the DCP.

“During sustained questioning, the accused revealed that he used to supply the illegal weapon (desi katta) and stolen vehicles to the local criminals on demand,” said the DCP.

“Further investigation is in progress in the case and sincere efforts are on to identify the source of illegal weapons,” the official added.

