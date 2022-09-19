INDIA

Delhi: Suspecting infidelity, man slits wife’s throat, arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A man was arrested for allegedly slitting his wife’s throat suspecting her of infidelity in Delhi’s Maujpur area, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR call was received at Jafrabad police station around 9 a.m. on Saturday stating that a woman was lying injured in a house in Maujpur, Delhi after which a police team immediately rushed to the spot and found the woman, identified as Fatima, wife of Shahden Malik alias Shan alias Suhaib, lying dead in a pool of blood having sharp injury on her neck and also stab wounds on her back.

Twenty-two year-old Fatima’s husband was missing which made him the prime suspect and during preliminary inquiry, it was learnt that the couple was residing in the said house on rent for the last one and half months.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident.

During the investigation, pressure was mounted on the parents of suspect Shahden residing in the area of Old Mustafabad, Delhi which ultimately led to his location and the accused was apprehended.

On sustained interrogation, accused Shahden confessed that he along with his friend Asif (19) committed Fatima’s murder. His associate Asif was also apprehended.

The investigation also revealed that Shahden had recently married Fatima after remaining in a relationship with her for several months, however, Shahden’s family was not ready to accept their marriage which ultimately strained their relationship.

The accused Shahden also disclosed that he had suspicion over the character of his wife Fatima and had warned her several times.

“After being frustrated with prevailing circumstances, he finally decided to get rid of her and also involved his friend Asif in the planning,” the DCP said.

On the day of the incident, Shahden and his friend Asif had a party somewhere in Delhi and he returned to his house in the wee hours on Saturday. As Shahden entered the house, he again had an altercation with Fatima after which he attacked her with a knife and then later fled from the spot.

20220919-173803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Rahul’s century in 100th IPL match leads Lucknow’s 18-run...

    #VToo: Now, Mumbai college complains of Vaccine scam

    International Booker for ‘Ret Samadhi’, a first for Hindi

    India in a ‘comfortable position’ after adopting ‘neutral’ position on Ukraine:...