Delhi tea-stall owner sets up drug peddling gang to clear off debt, held

Three interstate drug peddlers were held in south Delhi and over 22 kg of fine quality ganja, valued at Rs 11 lakh, recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the accused were identified as Veer Singh, Rajendra alias Rajesh, and Rajkumar alias Baba. Main accused Veer Singh had to pay off his debts and hit on the idea of forming a gang to smuggle narcotics to make money.

Police said that they got a tip off that a gang of drug peddlers was active in the area and one of their aides would be coming to the Kalindi Kunj area to sell drugs.A team was formed and a trap was laid.

“Acting on the tip off we nabbed Veer from Kalindi Kunj area. He was found in the possession of narcotic substances. Further on his instance, his associates namely Rajesh and Baba were arrested from Bhim Basti in south Delhi,” a police official said.

Veer Singh told the police that he was running a tea stall but was not earning well. He met a man who was getting ganja from Odisha-based peddlers, and thought drug peddling was easy to earn quick money. He roped in his friends in the venture.

Police said that they have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

20221211-234204

