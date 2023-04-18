A 14-year-old boy was attacked by 8-10 stray dogs here in the Rangpuri area while he was answering the call of nature near his house, an official said on Tuesday.

The teenager, who suffered injuries across the body, is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at around 7.30 a.m.

Earlier in March, two brothers — Anand (7) and Aditya (5) had died after they were bitten by stray dogs near their residence in the city near a forest area.

“There were multiple injuries on his body that seemed to have been caused by some animal bite. Later, it was learnt there are many stray dogs in the forest area that often attack goats and pigs,” the police said.

