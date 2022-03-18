A 13-year-old boy was killed while his father, mother and brother were injured after a speeding car at Delhi’s Banda Singh Bahadur flyover hit the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling.

The deceased was identified as Karan Bhatt (13) while the injured were Janak Janadhan Bhatt (45), Geeta Bhatt, Karthik Bhatt (18) and auto driver Wakar Alam (25).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Esha Pandey told IANS that the accident took place at Banda Singh Bahadur flyover between 8.30-8.45 p.m. after which a PCR call was received at the Sunlight Colony police station.

“On enquiry, it came to notice that an unidentified driver of Tata Nexon Car was driving his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. After hitting the ill-fate auto, the offending vehicle also hit Swift Dzire Taxi,” the DCP said.

The accused driver fled from the spot amid pandemonium.

“All the injured people were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment where the 13-year-old Karan was declared brought dead by the doctors,” the senior official informed.

It was officially learnt that the condition of the injured woman is still critical and she is currently on a ventilator while all the injured, including the auto-driver, are admitted and receiving treatment.

DCP Pandey further said that they have identified the owner of the offending vehicle and a team has been sent to verify the address. “Necessary proceedings have been initiated as per law,” she added.

The impact of the accident was so high that the auto-rickshaw was completely destroyed. The mangled remains of the ill-fate vehicle bear witness to it. Soon after the accident, the traffic came to a halt on the flyover which led to severe congestion on the road.

