INDIA

Delhi teen kills his 8-yr-old friend

NewsWire
0
0

An eight-year-old child was first allegedly abducted and later killed by his friend aged 13 in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the incident was reported from the Kanjhawala area of Rohini district.

“A call was received on April 2 at 9.13 p.m. by a woman stating that her eight-year-old son went outside home around 3.00 p.m. and has not returned since then,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal told IANS.

Based on her statement, the police initially registered an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a search operation to locate the boy.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing boy informed that her son left the house with his 13-year-old friend after which the police questioned the teenager.

During questioning, he revealed that he had a fight with the victim and subsequently murdered him with a stone and also robbed him of his mobile phone.

The victim died on the spot, the senior official said.

After this the police added section 302 to the FIR and apprehended the boy.

The body of the child was also recovered from the jungle area of village Sohati (Haryana) along with the stolen mobile phone.

“The accused boy has been sent to an observation home,” Tayal added.

20220405-143619

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DMK pushing for beggar rehabilitation centres in each district of TN

    MP vaccination rollout for 18-plus from May 5

    Mekedatu padayatra led to surge in Covid cases: K’taka Health Minister

    Chandrayaan-3 scheduled for launch in August 2022, Lok Sabha told