INDIA

Delhi teen murder: Sakshi’s friends called for recording their statement

NewsWire
0
0

Three friends of Sakshi (16), who was brutally murdered by Sahil (20) in full public glare on Sunday evening in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, have been asked by the police to record their statement before the investigating officer, an official said on Wednesday.

“The three friends of Sakshi — Ajay alias Jhabru, Bhawna and Neetu — have been asked to provide the required details in connection with the case as they were aware about the issues between Sakshi and Sahil,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, on Saturday, Sakshi and her friend Bhawna’s boyfriend Ajay had warned Sahil to stay away from her.

“We met Sahil on Saturday and asked him to stay away from her. But we were not aware of his intentions,” said Jhabru, who put Sakshi’s body in the ambulance after she was killed brutally by Sahil on Sunday evening.

The police have found that on the day of the murder, Sahil had consumed alcohol in the afternoon, and when Sakshi was on her way to attend the birthday party of her friend Neetu’s son, he stabbed her multiple times before smashing her head with a brick.

“In order to avoid detection, Sahil switched off his phone and went to the Rithala Metro station, where he disposed of the knife. From there, he travelled to Anand Vihar bus terminus and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt stays, changing bus twice,” the officer said.

The murder weapon is yet to be recovered.

20230531-190604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After being offered to play protagonist, Aditi Shetty played negative lead...

    Battle for UP: SP seeks removal of IG Lucknow

    Tripura University to introduce Japanese, Korean, Nepali language courses

    Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for...