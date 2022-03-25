Delhi Police has apprehended a 17-year-old teenager, in connection with the case of murder of a minor boy whose body was recovered from the national capital’s Mangolpuri area on Friday morning, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sameer Sharma said a 17-year-old boy’s body, stuffed inside a travel bag, was found earlier in the day in Mangolpuri.

According to the official, a PCR call was received around 7 a.m. at Mangolpuri police station after which the a police team immediately rushed to the spot near Peer Baba Mazar main road.

According to sources, a civil defence volunteer was the first to spot the bag. A foot of the deceased was visible as well.

“As the police reached the spot, they found a traveller bag in which an unknown body of male, with throat slit injuries, was stuffed,” the police officer said, adding the teen was wearing a white kurta pyjama.

The police then registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated an investigation.

“Several teams were formed for the identification of the deceased, for checking the CCTV footage of the adjoining areas and for developing intelligence with regard to this incident,” the DCP said, after which the deceased was identified.

The 17-year-old went missing on Thursday night following which a complaint was lodged at the south Rohini police station.

“An FIR was found already registered under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC,” said the official.

Several police teams were formed to investigate the case.

“The call detail records of the concerned persons were obtained and analysed. After getting some leads about a person, an extensive search was carried out and the accused juvenile (a resident of Sector 2, Rohini) was apprehended,” Sharma said.

The police are yet to speak on details about the motive of the murder.

Further probe is underway.

