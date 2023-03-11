INDIA

Delhi: Three apprehended for harassing Japanese tourist during Holi

Delhi Police have apprehended three people, including a juvenile, in connection with the harassment of a young Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in the city’s Paharganj area, a senior officer said.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral, the accused are seen grabbing the woman and smearing colours on her amid chants of “Holi Hai”.

A boy could also be seen smashing an egg on her head, even as the woman shouted “bye bye” just to escape from the spot.

The officer said that the woman left for Bangladesh on Friday, adding that she “had not made any complaint/call neither to the Delhi Police nor to the Japanese Embassy as confirmed by an official of the mission in response to a mail sent by Delhi Police”.

“The boys seen in the video have been identified after meticulous efforts through field officers and local intelligence, three boys, including one juvenile, have been apprehended and enquired. They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video. They all are residents of the nearby area of Paharganj,” said the officer.

“The woman in a tweet said she has reached Bangladesh and is mentally and physically fit. Action has been initiated against the three under DP Act, however, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if received.”

