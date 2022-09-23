INDIA

Delhi: Three held for shooting man, robbing Zomato delivery boy

Delhi Police have arrested three persons for trying to kill a man and then robbing a Zomato food delivery boy in south Delhi. Those arrested have been identified as Ankit, Kshitj and Vinod.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, said the incident took place on the intervening night of September 21-22 when the three accused called the victim, Karan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, to come to a spot at around 1 am.

“When Karan reached there, Ankit fired at him after which he collapsed. While escaping from the crime spot, the trio robbed a motorcycle and a mobile phone from a Zomato delivery boy,” the DCP said.

The police registered two different FIRs under the relevant sections of law, including Arms Act, and took up probe.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the crime spot was examined, which helped the police identify and apprehend the accused persons.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they had shot at Karan owing to an old enmity.

The police have recovered the stolen mobile phone and motorcycle from the accused persons.

