One woman has been arrested while two others have been apprehended for allegedly impersonating themselves as executives of Bajaj Finance Limited and Bajaj Finserv and cheating people, the police said on Sunday.

Manisha Ahirwal — the prime accused of the fake call centre scam, was arrested while two others — Kalpana (21) and Reema (23) were bound down.

Furnishing details, DCP Sameer Sharma said a complaint was lodged by one Deepak Kumar stating that he received a call from an unknown number. The caller represented herself as an executive from Bajaj Finserv and called regarding issuing a credit card.

For the same purpose, she sent him a link to a fake website of Bajaj Finance, and asked him to pay Re 1 online to confirm his details. But instead of one rupee, his account (Credit Card) was debited by an amount of Rs 24,745.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was initiated.

A police team was then constituted which first obtained and analysed the details of the alleged beneficiary account of the said transaction and the call detail records of phone numbers.

During the detailed analysis of all the data received, it was found that the transaction had been done by Manisha Ahirwal.

Further, during investigation and analysis of the data, a fake call centre was found running on a rented accommodation in Rohini area of the city.

Subsequently, the police conducted a raid and the main accused Manisha Ahirwal was arrested while her two accomplices Kalpana and Reema were bound down.

Three mobile phones and four SIM cards used in the commission of crime were also seized.

20220626-170003