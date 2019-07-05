Delhi to appoint marshalls in hospitals for doctors’ security

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Delhi government on Monday announced that it will appoint marshalls in its hospitals to ensure security for doctors.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said his government is very serious about the security of its doctors.

“Any sort of misbehaviour with the doctors is condemnable. I also appeal to the people that they should not misbehave with the doctors as it disturbs the atmosphere. They (the doctors) were demanding marshalls and CCTVs. We are ready to accept all their demands. Soon the marshalls will be appointed,” Jain told reporters here.

The decision came after doctors at the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital went on strike over the alleged assault on a medical student by a patient’s attendant.

They were demanding security and CCTVs.

Last month, doctors in West Bengal went on strike demanding greater security after two junior doctors were assaulted allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died at a state-run hospital.

–IANS

nks/bc