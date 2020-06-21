Delhi to conduct random serological survey from June 27

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Delhi’s Covid-19 situation on Sunday, third time in a week, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and discussed recommendations made by Dr Vinod Paul committee on strategy to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital. It was decided that Delhi will conduct serological test of 20,000 samples from June 27 after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients have died in the last 24 hours.

“To adopt a comprehensive policy for Delhi, the government will conduct random serological test of 20 thousand people starting from June 27 to July 10,” said a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr Vinod Paul committee, which was constituted on June 14, recommended that there should be re-mapping of the containment zones and strict vigil should be adopted along with strict contact tracing and quarantining. In the containment zones there should be detailing outside homes and to run the Covid care center, help of NGO should be taken while each district should be attached with one big hospital, the committee recommended.

To implement these recommendations, the delhi government will act according to a timeline starting from Monday. The delimitation of the containment zones will be done by June 26 and 100 per cent mapping will be done in the zones by June 30, and by July 6 survey of Delhi has to be completed.

The Home Minister has directed to alert the ministry on each death with details of the patient. It also said, patients with no comorbidity can be kept in home isolation.

After the meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party tweeted: “CM @rvindKejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas.”

