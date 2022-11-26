INDIA

Delhi to decide between BJP’s ten videos or ten works of AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi has to decide in the coming Civic body polls whether they need BJP’s ten videos or ten works of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing mediapersons after his deputy Manish Sisodia’s name did not find any mention in the CBI chargesheet filed on Friday, Kejriwal said: “CBI filed the chargesheet yesterday. Manish Sisodia’s name is not there. CBI has given clean chit to him. CBI and ED were working day and night to frame Sisodia but could not find even an iota of evidence against him.”

“During the investigation in connection with the alleged scam in the liquor policy, a total 800 officers worked for 24 hours and raided 500 places. They were saying that there is a scam of Rs 10,000 crore. They checked Sisodia’s bank account and went to his village for investigation,” the Chief Minister said.

“An additional charge sheet may come for face saving. The investigation is going on since 2015, it will continue throughout life,” he claimed.

“We have got a certificate of honesty from the PM. The Prime Minister is looking into this matter personally. But despite all the investigation, he could not find evidence against Manish ji. We can proudly say we are brutally honest”, he claimed.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Prime Minister Ji, you work for 18 hours, but you spend all the time in blaming others and mudslinging. If you work properly even for two hours, then inflation will come down.”

On the jailed minister Satyendar Jain’s video which surfaced in the morning, Kejriwal said, the public has to decide whether they want 10 works of Arvind Kejriwal or 10 videos of BJP.

20221126-134602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    By defending Anubrata Mondal, Mamata Banerjee has owned up his crime:...

    Wajahat Habibullah calls for ‘truth and reconciliation’ panel for Kashmiri Pandits

    President greets people on eve of Indian New Year

    Saints clash in Ayodhya over temple money sharing